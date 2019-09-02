Switzerland July retail sales +1.4% vs +0.7% y/y prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 2 September 2019


ForexLive
A welcome improvement in consumption activity for the Swiss economy but it doesn't take away the overall backdrop of weakening conditions amid a slowdown in the euro area.

