Switzerland July seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.0% vs 3.0% expected

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 9 August 2021

The unadjusted reading comes in steady at 2.8%, reaffirming more stable labour market conditions in August. The details:
