Switzerland July SECO consumer confidence -8 vs -8 expeced

Latest data released by SECO - 5 August 2019





The reading measures the level of consumer confidence in economic activity. A level above zero indicates optimism; below indicates pessimism. The reading falls to its weakest level since April 2017 and continues to highlight weaker sentiment in the Swiss economy.







This is very much similar to what else is happening in the region and adds to the doom and gloom in the economic outlook as of late. EUR/CHF still sits at it lows for the day under 1.0900 as the franc stays firm amid risk-off flows in markets.



