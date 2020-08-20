Switzerland July trade balance CHF 3.38 billion vs CHF 3.22 billion prior
Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 20 August 2020
- Prior CHF 3.22 billion
Swiss trade conditions improve further to start Q3 but are still a little behind pre-virus levels. This just reaffirms the narrative that economic conditions are picking up but still lagging behind what used to be the norm. We'll see how much more of an improvement there will be in the coming months for a better sense of the recovery potential.
- Exports +2.3% m/m
- Prior +7.9%; revised to +8.1%
- Imports +1.1% m/m
- Prior +5.5%; revised to +5.1%