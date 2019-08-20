Switzerland July trade balance CHF 3.63 billion vs CHF 4.10 billion prior

Latest data released by Federal Statistics Office - 20 August 2019





Prior CHF 4.10 billion; revised to CHF 4.01 billion

Exports -1.8% m/m

Prior -0.1%; revised to +2.5%

Imports -0.5% m/m

Prior +1.4%; revised to -1.3%

The trade surplus shrinks a little and that owes to a notable drop in exports for the month of July - though offset by the strong revision in June - as imports fell.





This just reaffirms some weakness in exports, which is a similar problem faced by other countries in the region amid ongoing trade tensions and the global growth slowdown.



