Switzerland July trade balance CHF 3.63 billion vs CHF 4.10 billion prior

Latest data released by Federal Statistics Office - 20 August 2019


  • Prior CHF 4.10 billion; revised to CHF 4.01 billion
  • Exports -1.8% m/m
  • Prior -0.1%; revised to +2.5%
  • Imports -0.5% m/m
  • Prior +1.4%; revised to -1.3%
The trade surplus shrinks a little and that owes to a notable drop in exports for the month of July - though offset by the strong revision in June - as imports fell.

This just reaffirms some weakness in exports, which is a similar problem faced by other countries in the region amid ongoing trade tensions and the global growth slowdown.

