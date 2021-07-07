Switzerland June foreign currency reserves CHF 941.1 billion vs CHF 902.5 billion prior
Latest data released by the SNB - 7 July 2021
Slight delay in the release by the source. That's quite a modest increase in foreign reserves by the SNB on the month, though it is hardly reflected in the weekly sight deposits data - at least when trying to gauge in terms of interventions.
- Prior CHF 902.5 billion
That said, this keeps with trend of a ballooning balance sheet in the SNB so that isn't all too surprising and it will stay this way for some time yet.