Switzerland June foreign currency reserves CHF 941.1 billion vs CHF 902.5 billion prior

Latest data released by the SNB - 7 July 2021

Prior CHF 902.5 billion







That said, this keeps with trend of a ballooning balance sheet in the SNB so that isn't all too surprising and it will stay this way for some time yet.

Slight delay in the release by the source. That's quite a modest increase in foreign reserves by the SNB on the month, though it is hardly reflected in the weekly sight deposits data - at least when trying to gauge in terms of interventions.