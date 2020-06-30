Switzerland June KOF leading indicator index 59.4 vs 77.0 expected

Latest data released by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute - 30 June 2020





Prior 53.2; revised to 49.6

The data here measures the future trends of overall economic activity in the Swiss economy. The headline only shows a mild rebound and this outlines the challenge that most economies will face in trying to return back to more normal economic conditions.





Sure, there may be optimism over how things may play out moving forward. However, any significant improvement in economic conditions is likely to take some time before coming to fruition i.e. almost certainly no V-shaped recovery.



