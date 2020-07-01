Switzerland June manufacturing PMI 41.9 vs 48.0 expected

Latest data released by Procure - 1 July 2020


Factory activity continues to lag in the Swiss economy but Procure notes that this is largely due to a balance correction as suppliers' delivery times were normalising (remember, this is inversely calculated to add to the headline reading).

In any case, the bright spot is that overall business activity is seen improving slightly with services - the more important sector for the Swiss economy - saw a noticeable improvement with conditions starting to improve after the lockdown in April.
