Switzerland June manufacturing PMI 41.9 vs 48.0 expected
Latest data released by Procure - 1 July 2020
Factory activity continues to lag in the Swiss economy but Procure notes that this is largely due to a balance correction as suppliers' delivery times were normalising (remember, this is inversely calculated to add to the headline reading).
- Prior 42.1
In any case, the bright spot is that overall business activity is seen improving slightly with services - the more important sector for the Swiss economy - saw a noticeable improvement with conditions starting to improve after the lockdown in April.