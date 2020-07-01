Switzerland June manufacturing PMI 41.9 vs 48.0 expected

Latest data released by Procure - 1 July 2020











In any case, the bright spot is that overall business activity is seen improving slightly with services - the more important sector for the Swiss economy - saw a noticeable improvement with conditions starting to improve after the lockdown in April.

Factory activity continues to lag in the Swiss economy but Procure notes that this is largely due to a balance correction as suppliers' delivery times were normalising (remember, this is inversely calculated to add to the headline reading).