Switzerland June producer and import prices -0.5% vs 0.0% m/m prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 15 July 2019


  • Prior 0.0%
  • Producer and import prices -1.4% y/y
  • Prior -0.8%
ForexLive
Ouch. Despite this being only a proxy indicator of inflationary pressures, it's still not a positive sign and does not reflect well on the direction inflation is headed towards in the Swiss economy. I reckon the bright side is at least core inflation is still holding up well relative to the trend that we're seeing in producer prices.

