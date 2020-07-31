Switzerland June retail sales +1.1% vs +6.6% y/y prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 31 July 2020


  • Prior +6.6%; revised to +6.2%
Retail sales activity slumped in June following the rebound in May, though food sales remain relatively robust and that is keeping consumption levels relatively elevated as compared to the same period last year.

We'll only get a better sense of the "new normal" and how the economic recovery - not just in Switzerland, but across the globe - in Q3/Q4 this year.

