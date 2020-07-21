Switzerland June trade balance CHF 3.22 billion vs CHF 2.80 billion prior
Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 21 July 2020
- Prior CHF 2.80 billion; revised to CHF 2.71 billion
- Exports +7.9% m/m
- Prior -0.2%; revised to -0.1%
- Imports +5.5% m/m
- Prior +13.0%; revised to +13.9%
The bright spot is that exports and imports both showed a significant improvement but they are still seen below pre-virus levels in February and March. But at least there are signs that trade conditions are moving closer towards normalisation - for now.
*figures are in CHF billions