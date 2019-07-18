Switzerland June trade balance CHF 4.10 billion vs CHF 3.41 billion prior
Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 18 July 2019
- Prior CHF 3.41 billion; revised to CHF 3.40 billion
- Exports +0.1% m/m
- Prior -1.2%
- Imports -1.4% m/m
- Prior +0.7%
The trade surplus grew but it comes on the back of a minor improvement in exports and a considerable decline in imports/domestic demand on the month. That doesn't really paint a pretty picture as it continues to highlight sluggish export demand in the region over the past few months.