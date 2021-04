Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 1 April 2021





Prior -0.5%

Core CPI -0.4% vs -0.2% y/y expected

Prior -0.3%





The readings are weaker than expected and after you strip out energy and base effects, the core reading is also weaker than it was in February. This just reaffirms the current SNB policy stance and there is little need to change that. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.