Switzerland March manufacturing PMI 66.3 vs 64.5 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Procure - 1 April 2021

This is the second-highest reading on record as it reaffirms a rather robust and positive outlook for the Swiss industrial sector. That said, the broader economy relies much more heavily on the services sector so there's that to consider.Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.


Looking at the details, production and orderbook levels are keeping relatively high but lengthier delivery times is also something to take note of.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose