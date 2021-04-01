Switzerland March manufacturing PMI 66.3 vs 64.5 expected
Latest data released by Procure - 1 April 2021
This is the second-highest reading on record as it reaffirms a rather robust and positive outlook for the Swiss industrial sector. That said, the broader economy relies much more heavily on the services sector so there's that to consider.
- Prior 61.3
Looking at the details, production and orderbook levels are keeping relatively high but lengthier delivery times is also something to take note of.