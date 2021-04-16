Switzerland March producer and import prices +0.6% vs 0.0% m/m prior

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 16 April 2021





Prior 0.0%

Producer and import prices -0.2% y/y

Prior -1.1%







Overall, nothing to change the existing stance of SNB policy in the big picture.

Price pressures are seen improving last month but that could also owe to higher input costs in general across the region, as a result of supply constraints. The year-on-year reading improvement is also likely helped by base effect adjustments.