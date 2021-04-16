Switzerland March producer and import prices +0.6% vs 0.0% m/m prior
Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 16 April 2021
Price pressures are seen improving last month but that could also owe to higher input costs in general across the region, as a result of supply constraints. The year-on-year reading improvement is also likely helped by base effect adjustments.
- Prior 0.0%
- Producer and import prices -0.2% y/y
- Prior -1.1%
Overall, nothing to change the existing stance of SNB policy in the big picture.