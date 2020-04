Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 16 April 2020





Prior -0.9%

Producer and import prices -2.7% vs -3.7% y/y expected

Prior -2.1%

Producer prices didn't drop as much as expected so that's a positive sign but the trend is definitely not encouraging as the annual estimate falls to its weakest level since March 2016. That does not present a good outlook for price pressures in the Swiss economy.