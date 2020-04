Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 7 April 2020





Prior 2.5%

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 2.8% vs 2.7% expected

Prior 2.3%; revised to 2.6%

No surprises as joblessness starts to kick in amid lockdown and containment measures as the virus outbreak strikes across the country and the euro area. This is the first time the seasonally adjusted rate has ticked higher since October 2015.