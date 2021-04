Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 9 April 2021





Prior 3.6%

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.3% vs 3.6% expected

Prior 3.6%; revised to 3.4%





The Swiss jobless rate ticked lower last month despite job vacancies increasing from 38,678 in February to 45,182 in March. The furlough program continues to create a bit of a messy picture, so it is tough to read into the trend from the readings above.