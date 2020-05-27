Switzerland May Credit Suisse investor sentiment 31.3 vs 12.7 prior

Latest data released by Credit Suisse and CFA Society Switzerland





A notable rebound in economic expectations and the same can be seen for both the Eurozone and US readings as well. This comes as we see major economies start to reopen again and as we move on from the likely economic bottom seen in April.





That said, the readings on current economic situations remain highly subdued for the most part with little or not improvement seen in April to May.





The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months.





