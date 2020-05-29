Switzerland May KOF leading indicator index 53.2 vs 70.0 expected

Latest data released by KOF Swiss Economic Institute - 29 May 2020





Prior 63.5; revised to 59.7

The data here measures the future trends of overall economic activity in the Swiss economy.





The lack of rebound here isn't exactly encouraging, as it signals that economic confidence and activity in Switzerland remains highly subdued still amid the fallout from the virus outbreak. I reckon that isn't a good sign for the rest of the region as well, if anything.



