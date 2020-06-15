Switzerland May producer and import prices -0.5% vs -1.3% m/m prior

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 15 June 2020


  • Prior -1.3%
  • Producer and import prices -4.5% y/y
  • Prior -4.0%
Annual producer and import prices slump further into deflation territory and that doesn't bode well for price pressures in general in the Swiss economy. This will continue to give added worries for the SNB and as such they will still maintain their stance on limiting the appreciation in the franc exchange rate.

