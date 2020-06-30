Switzerland May retail sales +6.6% vs -19.9% y/y prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 30 June 2020


  • Prior -19.9%; revised to -18.8%
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
That's quite the jump in retail sales activity and even when you account for non-food and ex-fuel items, retail sales is only seen down 1.7% year-on-year in the month of May (this reading was -39.0% in April for some context).

The thing to consider though is how much of this may be related to pent-up demand due to the virus lockdown in April. I reckon that we'll only get a better idea of "real demand" in the economy once we get to July to August data.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose