Switzerland may soon declare state of emergency - local media

SRF reports on the matter











ForexLive

I'm trying to find what does a national state of emergency would entail but if it is anything like Ticino, it would mean all non-compulsory schools will be closed as well common/public meeting points such as gyms, cinemas and ski areas.

So far, only one canton in Switzerland has declared a state of emergency - that being Ticino as they announced such a move yesterday. But the country has closed nine out of sixteen of its border crossings with Italy already.