Switzerland may soon declare state of emergency - local media

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

SRF reports on the matter


So far, only one canton in Switzerland has declared a state of emergency - that being Ticino as they announced such a move yesterday. But the country has closed nine out of sixteen of its border crossings with Italy already.

I'm trying to find what does a national state of emergency would entail but if it is anything like Ticino, it would mean all non-compulsory schools will be closed as well common/public meeting points such as gyms, cinemas and ski areas.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose