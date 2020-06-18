Switzerland May trade balance CHF 2.80 billion vs CHF 4.04 billion prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 18 June 2020

  • Prior CHF 4.04 billion; revised to CHF 3.99 billion
  • Exports -0.2% m/m
  • Prior -10.0%; revised to -9.9%
  • Imports +13.0% m/m
  • Prior -17.8%; revised to -17.5%
The trade surplus shrank considerably amid the rebound in imports while exports slumped a little more relative to April. That said, the monthly levels are still well below the conditions seen back in February and March as seen by the table below:

Note: Levels in billions of Swiss franc.

