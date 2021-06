Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 7 June 2021

Prior 3.3%

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.0% vs 3.1% expected

Prior 3.1%; revised to 3.2%





Swiss labour market conditions are keeping steady with the seasonally adjusted jobless rate even ticking lower a little last month. The data is still a little muddy amid the furlough program so it will take time before being able to get a clearer read on the situation.