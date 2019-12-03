Switzerland November CPI -0.1% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 3 December 2019


  • Prior -0.2%
  • CPI -0.1% vs -0.1% y/y expected
  • Prior -0.3%
  • Core CPI +0.4% vs +0.2% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.2%
ForexLive
Slight delay in the release by the source. Annual headline inflation continues to sit in negative territory, but the core reading sees a mild improvement and that should allow the SNB to breathe easier towards the end of the year.

That said, inflationary pressures overall remain largely absent as it is still a long distance away from the desired 2% level. As such, that should keep some pressure on the SNB to ease further if price pressures start to dwindle again next year.

