Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 2 December 2020





Prior -0.6%

Core CPI -0.2% vs -0.1% y/y expected

Prior -0.1%





Swiss inflation continues to keep more subdued going into the year-end with both the headline and core readings still sitting in deflation territory. This just reaffirms that the SNB will keep policy as it is and continue to intervene to limit the franc strength.