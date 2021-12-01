Switzerland November CPI +1.5% vs +1.4% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 1 December 2021

  • Prior +1.2%
  • Core CPI +0.7% y/y
  • Prior +0.6%
A slight bump in Swiss inflation pressures but with the core reading still largely subdued, it isn't going to get the SNB off their seats any time soon.


