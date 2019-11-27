Switzerland November Credit Suisse investor sentiment -3.9 vs -30.5 prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Credit Suisse and CFA Society Switzerland


ForexLive
The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months.

That's a sharp improvement in investor sentiment as the reading jumps to its highest level since June 2018 - just before it turned negative.

With US-China trade talks taking a turn for the better, it has seemingly given a notable lift in confidence and sentiment within Europe. I still hold my doubts about a solid recovery but for now at least economic sentiment is at least looking brighter.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose