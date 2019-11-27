Switzerland November Credit Suisse investor sentiment -3.9 vs -30.5 prior

Latest data released by Credit Suisse and CFA Society Switzerland





The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months.







That's a sharp improvement in investor sentiment as the reading jumps to its highest level since June 2018 - just before it turned negative.





With US-China trade talks taking a turn for the better, it has seemingly given a notable lift in confidence and sentiment within Europe. I still hold my doubts about a solid recovery but for now at least economic sentiment is at least looking brighter.



