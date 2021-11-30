Switzerland November KOF leading indicator index 108.5 vs 109.0 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by KOF - 30 November 2021


  • Prior 110.7; revised to 110.2
A light drop as compared to last month, pointing to some moderation to the outlook. The reading measures the future trends of overall economic activity in the Swiss economy.
