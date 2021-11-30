Switzerland November KOF leading indicator index 108.5 vs 109.0 expected

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
Oil down by nearly 2% as omicron variant fears continue to reverberate
-
Aussie and kiwi face key technical test as risk trades come under pressure
-
10-year Treasury yields fall below Friday lows as fresh risk-off wave hits
-
Major indices claw back some of the losses from Friday's trade
-
EURUSD shows some upside life as the clock ticks toward the close
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
ECB's de Guindos: Confident that bond buying will continue throughout 2022
-
Federal Reserve speakers on Tuesday 30 November 2021 - Powell, Clarida, Mester
-
RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle speaking - live link
-
Full text of Fed Chair Powell's testimony to Congress to come on Tuesday
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.3794 (vs. estimate at 6.3793)