Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 17 December 2020

Prior CHF 3.86 billion

Exports +4.6% m/m

Prior -0.5%

Imports +4.8% m/m

Prior -3.4%; revised to -3.1%









Trade conditions continue to improve into the year-end with a solid rebound in November following a slight slump in October conditions. That said, they are still below pre-virus levels and it will take some time for that to be achieved.