Switzerland November unemployment rate 2.3% vs 2.3% expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 9 December 2019


  • Prior 2.2%
  • Seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate 2.3% vs 2.3% expected
  • Prior 2.3%
ForexLive
The headline reading creeps higher for a second month running but the more positive news is that the seasonally-adjusted reading is keeping steady still.

That said, it could be a sign that the economic slowdown is starting to spill over to the labour market and that's never a good indicator - despite conditions being as tight as they are.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose