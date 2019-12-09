Switzerland November unemployment rate 2.3% vs 2.3% expected
Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 9 December 2019
- Prior 2.2%
- Seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate 2.3% vs 2.3% expected
- Prior 2.3%
The headline reading creeps higher for a second month running but the more positive news is that the seasonally-adjusted reading is keeping steady still.
That said, it could be a sign that the economic slowdown is starting to spill over to the labour market and that's never a good indicator - despite conditions being as tight as they are.