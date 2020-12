Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 8 December 2020





Prior 3.2%

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.4% vs 3.4% expected

Prior 3.3%; revised to 3.4%





The revision to October sees the seasonally adjusted rate stay unchanged last month, but there is little to extrapolate from the data above given the fact that the furlough program has obscured the impact of the virus crisis on labour market conditions.