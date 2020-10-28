Switzerland October Credit Suisse investor sentiment 2.3 vs 26.2 prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Credit Suisse and CFA Society Switzerland


Economic expectations have slumped heavily, even the readings for the Eurozone (drop from 11.5 to -7.0) and the US (drop from 8.2 to -9.3), and that reflects waning optimism among investors towards the outlook in Q4.

As the virus resurgence continues and tighter restrictions are being weighed across Europe, that is not going to have a positive impact on the economy ahead of the year-end.

The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months.

