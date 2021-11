Latest data released by the SNB - 5 November 2021

Prior CHF 939.8 billion





Slight delay in the release by the source. A slight drop in foreign reserves, not too reflective of much intervention activity by the SNB. That said, with EUR/CHF lingering at the lows since May last year and below the 1.0600 level, one can expect the central bank to step in more actively at the start of November. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.