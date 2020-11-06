Switzerland October foreign currency reserves CHF 871.5 billion vs CHF 873.5 billion prior
Latest data released by the SNB - 6 November 2020
Swiss forex reserves were down in October but this is a proxy indicator of SNB interventions and I'd argue that the weekly sight deposits data offers a better reflection of that, so it is hard to read much into this from month-to-month. The longer-term trend still supports the narrative that the SNB has been stepping into the market.
