Switzerland October manufacturing PMI 65.4 vs 65.5 expected

Latest data released by Procure - 1 November 2021





"Procurement problems are likely to be among the factors contributing to a slowdown in output. Suppliers' delivery times are still rising, albeit somewhat less broadly than in previous months. Moreover, purchase prices are widely increasing, with 82% of respondents facing higher costs for input materials."





The headline reading may still be elevated but it is flattered by longer delivery times as supply bottlenecks are the key standout in the report. Credit Suisse notes that: