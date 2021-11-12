Switzerland October producer and import prices +0.6% vs +0.2% m/m prior

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 12 November 2021





Prior +0.2%

Producer and import prices +5.1% y/y

Prior +4.5%





A constant trend across the globe has been yet another month, yet another increase in producer prices as cost pressures continue to ramp up everywhere. This feeds into higher inflation pressures in general, though it isn't quite a problem for Switzerland and the SNB yet considering their predicament coming into the pandemic.