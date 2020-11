Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 30 November 2020

Prior +0.3%; revised to +0.4%









A solid jump in retail sales on the month after a bit of a slump towards the end of Q3. Once again, the food, beverages, and tobacco sales is the volatile category driving the jump this time around. But the data here does little to change the SNB policy stance, which is more geared and focused towards the franc and inflation.