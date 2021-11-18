Switzerland October trade balance CHF 5.65 billion vs CHF 5.05 billion prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 18 November 2021

  • Prior CHF 5.05 billion; revised to CHF 5.01 billion
Exports grew by 0.7% on the month while imports fell by 2.9% on the month, leading to the larger trade surplus in October compared to September. As a trend, trade conditions should continue to improve gradually as the economy picks up as well although supply-side issues may present some challenges in the months ahead.
