Switzerland October trade balance CHF 5.65 billion vs CHF 5.05 billion prior

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 18 November 2021

Prior CHF 5.05 billion; revised to CHF 5.01 billion









Exports grew by 0.7% on the month while imports fell by 2.9% on the month, leading to the larger trade surplus in October compared to September. As a trend, trade conditions should continue to improve gradually as the economy picks up as well although supply-side issues may present some challenges in the months ahead.