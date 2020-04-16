Switzerland outlines plans to slowly re-open

Doctors, hairdressers, massage and cosmetic parlours can reopen April 27

Obligatory schools, stores and markets reopening on May 11

Expands financial support to cover more self-employed people such as taxi drivers

Non-obligatory schools, universities, museums, zoos and libraries to reopen on June 8

Easing of restrictions to be accompanied by protective measures and obligation to wear masks is possible

Relaxation of restrictions hinges on no significant rise in new COVID-19 cases

Vulnerable people should stay at home

The big question for the rest of the year is how well this will work and how many cases/deaths are 'tolerable'.

