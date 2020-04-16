Switzerland outlines plans to slowly re-open
Swiss government outlines plans for what's next
- Doctors, hairdressers, massage and cosmetic parlours can reopen April 27
- Obligatory schools, stores and markets reopening on May 11
- Expands financial support to cover more self-employed people such as taxi drivers
- Non-obligatory schools, universities, museums, zoos and libraries to reopen on June 8
- Easing of restrictions to be accompanied by protective measures and obligation to wear masks is possible
- Relaxation of restrictions hinges on no significant rise in new COVID-19 cases
- Vulnerable people should stay at home
The big question for the rest of the year is how well this will work and how many cases/deaths are 'tolerable'.