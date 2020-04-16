Switzerland outlines plans to slowly re-open

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Swiss government outlines plans for what's next

  • Doctors, hairdressers, massage and cosmetic parlours can reopen April 27
  • Obligatory schools, stores and markets reopening on May 11
  • Expands financial support to cover more self-employed people such as taxi drivers
  • Non-obligatory schools, universities, museums, zoos and libraries to reopen on June 8
  • Easing of restrictions to be accompanied by protective measures and obligation to wear masks is possible
  • Relaxation of restrictions hinges on no significant rise in new COVID-19 cases
  • Vulnerable people should stay at home
The big question for the rest of the year is how well this will work and how many cases/deaths are 'tolerable'.

