Latest data released by the Federal Statistical Office - 3 June 2020





Prior (Q4) +0.3%

GDP -1.3% vs -0.9% y/y expected

Prior (Q4) +1.5%; revised to +1.6%

The Swiss economy shrank by more-than-expected in the first quarter as lockdown restrictions and the fallout from the virus outbreak weighed in March. Q2 conditions look set to be worse, so there's not much else to read into Q1 economic data at this stage.