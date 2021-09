Latest data released by SECO - 2 September 2021





Prior -0.5%; revised to -0.4%

GDP +7.7% vs +8.8% y/y expected

Prior -0.5%; revised to -0.7%





A modest rebound in the Swiss economy in Q2, owing to looser virus restrictions, reaffirming a similar trend as seen across Europe during the time.