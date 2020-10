Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 15 October 2020

Prior -0.4%

Producer and import prices -3.1% y/y

A slight improvement in producer prices on the month but relative to a year ago, conditions are still highly subdued and that points to softer inflation pressures in general in the Swiss economy - which will keep the status quo with the SNB currently.