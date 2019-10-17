Switzerland September trade balance CHF 4.02 billion vs CHF 1.58 billion prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 17 October 2019 

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 17 October 2019 
  • Prior CHF 1.58 billion; revised to CHF 1.72 billion
  • Exports +2.5% m/m
  • Prior -4.4%; revised to -3.9%
  • Imports -1.3% m/m
  • Prior +1.0%; revised to +1.4%
ForexLive
A noticeable improvement in exports while imports declined, leading to the larger trade surplus last month. The rebound in exports is a welcome development but it isn't much as trade conditions in the region continue to display signs of sluggishness in the big picture.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose