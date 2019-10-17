Switzerland September trade balance CHF 4.02 billion vs CHF 1.58 billion prior
Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 17 October 2019
- Prior CHF 1.58 billion; revised to CHF 1.72 billion
- Exports +2.5% m/m
- Prior -4.4%; revised to -3.9%
- Imports -1.3% m/m
- Prior +1.0%; revised to +1.4%
A noticeable improvement in exports while imports declined, leading to the larger trade surplus last month. The rebound in exports is a welcome development but it isn't much as trade conditions in the region continue to display signs of sluggishness in the big picture.