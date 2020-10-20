Switzerland September trade balance CHF 3.28 billion vs CHF 3.58 billion prior

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 20 October 2020

Prior CHF 3.58 billion; revised to CHF 3.54 billion

Exports -2.1% m/m

Prior +2.9%; revised to +3.0%

Imports +2.1% m/m

Prior -1.3%; revised to -0.5%









In real terms, exports declined on the month while there was a slight improvement in imports but both are still a distance away from pre-virus levels. So, it is tough to say that there is any major improvement in trade conditions for the time being.