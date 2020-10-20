Switzerland September trade balance CHF 3.28 billion vs CHF 3.58 billion prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 20 October 2020

  • Prior CHF 3.58 billion; revised to CHF 3.54 billion
  • Exports -2.1% m/m
  • Prior +2.9%; revised to +3.0%
  • Imports +2.1% m/m
  • Prior -1.3%; revised to -0.5%
In real terms, exports declined on the month while there was a slight improvement in imports but both are still a distance away from pre-virus levels. So, it is tough to say that there is any major improvement in trade conditions for the time being.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose