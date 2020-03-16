Switzerland: Starting at midnight, all public and private events are banned
That's definitive
Switzerland is going into lockdown. It will also introduce border checks with Germany, France and Austria. Only Swiss citizens, residents and people traveling for business can enter the country.
It's getting to the point where any government that isn't in lockdown is seen as irresponsible. Public fear is taking hold globally.
Perhaps that's a good thing for the virus but it isn't going to help market sentiment.