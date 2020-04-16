Switzerland's three-stage easing of restrictions imposed to suppress theCOVID19 pandemic

Switzerland announced their three-stage easing of restrictions on Thursday
from April 27th, retail and cosmetic shops, including hairdressers, tattoo parlours, massage salons, cosmetic and makeup salons, hardware stores, garden centers, and flower shops, will be allowed to open again. Restrictions on hospitals and medical centres performing non-essential procedures will also be lifted.
from May 11th, compulsory schools, as well as all remaining shops and markets, will be permitted to open. The final decision will be made on April 29th on this step.
from June 8th, secondary schools, universities, and vocational schools will be allowed to open. Libraries, museums, botanical gardens, and zoos will be reopened at this time. Other restrictions will be relaxed, although this will only happen under certain conditions. Final decision on the June 8th phase will be made on May 27th - provided there are no notable increases in infections.