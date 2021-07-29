Sydney coronavirus new cases surge, 239 today (up from 177 previous day)

Slow motion train wreck in Sydney continues

239 new locally acquired cases of COVID19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night



113 are linked to a known case or cluster - 88 are household contacts and 25 are close contacts

the source of infection for 126 cases is under investigation

66 cases were infectious in the community for all of their infectious period, 27 for part of it

Its the cases that are circulating in the community, which is consistently above 50 each day ( and climbing), that is helping the spread of the virus.









more to come







