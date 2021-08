The Sydney-area will remain in lockdown

An extension of the lockdown until the end of September is no surprise after three days of +600 daily cases of delta.





However the 9 pm to 5 am curfew is new and starts on Aug 23. In addition, outdoor exercise is limited to one hour per day.





Here's the statement from Gladys:





As rumored, mask wearing will also be mandatory outside the home, except when exercising, including outdoors.